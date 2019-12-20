BRISTOL — Come discover what Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains offers at a free information night for girls and parents from Alexandria, Bridgewater, Bristol, Danbury, Franklin, Hebron, Hill, and New Hampton on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Bristol Elementary School, 55 School St.
Whether exploring nature and the outdoors, expression through art or music, designing robots or board games, or helping the community through service projects, Girl Scouts have fun while they earn badges in almost anything that piques their interest.
For more information, contact Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains at 888-474-9686 or customercare@girlscoutsgwm.org.
