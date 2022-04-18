MEREDITH — Learn hand building with clay with Ann Xavier, a two-part class, will take place on Saturday, April 30, 10 a.m.–noon, and on Saturday, May 14, 10 a.m.–noon, at the Xavier Ceramics studio in Center Harbor.
Hand build a planter, vase or container. The instructor will fire the pieces in her kiln, and two weeks later students can choose from a number of glaze combinations. The pieces will be fired again before they are ready for students to take home.
Xavier is a graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design with 30 years of teaching experience. She was a juried member of the Boca Raton Museum of Art Artists Guild and exhibited extensively over the course of her career.
Space is limited and pre-registration is required, as is a materials fee for the instructor.
To register for this workshop, call the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Fine Craft Gallery at 603-279-7920 or stop by 279 Daniel Webster Hwy.
For more details, visit meredith.nhcrafts.org/classes.
