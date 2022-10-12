SANBORNTON — When citizens look at their ballots on Nov. 8, will they look at it and wonder "Who are these people?" For Tilton, Belmont and Sanbornton voters, there is an opportunity to find out. Be an informed voter, come listen and ask questions at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at a candidates forum at the Old Town Hall, 19 Meeting House Hill Road. This will be a voter access event, inviting voters to ask questions of the candidates on their ballot after short introductory comments by the candidates. The event will be moderated by Pat Clark of Tilton.
Learn about candidates' policies, views at forum in Sanbornton
Janis Carroll
-
-
- 0
