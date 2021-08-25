LACONIA — Leadership Lakes Region is gearing up for the start of its 23rd program year with the Class of 2022 Orientation Day scheduled to take place at Gunstock on Oct. 7. Applications are now being accepted for this upcoming class. An application form plus a program brochure may be downloaded from the website at www.leadershiplakesregion.org.
Corporations interested in sponsoring a 2021-2022 Program Day, may contact Program Coordinator, Jennifer McLean at info@leadershiplakesregion.org.
