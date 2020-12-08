WOLFEBORO — After months of planning Last Night Wolfeboro 2020 for December 31st, virtual games, music, magic and storytelling will take place, but fireworks have been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.
According to Selectman Linda Murray and chair of Wolfeboro’s Special Events Committee, “As we all know, the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Wolfeboro and beyond has led to cancellation of many events. Because of this public health concern, Wolfeboro town officials have made the decision to cancel December 31st fireworks as well as the postponement date. We are also considering the Last Night Wolfeboro scavenger hunt event and will update the public via social media and the town web site if that event changes.”
Meantime, the virtual celebration marking the end of 2020 is being finalized. Last Night Wolfeboro 2020 organizers are inviting people of all ages to enjoy an online New Year’s Eve day of interactive games, magic, music, storytelling and more. The Last Night Wolfeboro scavenger hunt along the Main Street shopping area is also scheduled pending any final changes.
“Our Special Events Committee and supporters have worked for months to develop a fun and free New Year’s Eve celebration to take place virtually with everyone’s health and safety in mind,” says Murray.
Zoom links for Last Night Wolfeboro will be available @WolfeboroLastNight on Facebook a few days before December 31st. As the event schedule and plans are finalized, committee member Maria Found, a veteran Brewster instructor and tireless volunteer for many organizations in Wolfeboro will host live games and shows starting with a scavenger hunt on a Zoom channel arranged by Brewster.
Sponsorships, prizes and donations to defray programming costs are welcomed by contacting Wolfeboro Parks and Recreation Director Christine Collins, 603-569-5639, parksdirector@wolfeboronh.us.
