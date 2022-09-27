GILFORD — Come support the last Gilford Farmer’s Market on Thursday, Sept. 29, from 3 to 6 p.m., located at the Methodist Church at 18 Wesley Way (Off Rt. 11a near the 3/11 by pass).
Arándano Farm and Gluten Free or Die Bakery are run by Paul Gareau and Angela Letelier. Paul and Angela purchased their farm in 2015 and spent five years restoring it after decades of neglect. They became full-time farmers and homesteaders in 2020, and began selling products at local farmers markets in 2021. Their goals are to live a more sustainable lifestyle and to provide the best meat, produce and gluten-free baked goods possible.
Stir Crazy Baking has several kinds of Focaccia breads. Classic Treats, Home Baked Sweets, cookies, cinnamon rolls, muffins, bar cookies, and more, all nut-free.
Joyce Keyser from Shepherd’s Hut Market is finishing her season with a variety of winter squash and pumpkins, broccoli, onions, and other vegetables, Wozz Kitchen sauces, chutneys and dressings, and raw honey. Come and stock up before the season ends.
Andrea Ainsworth will be here with her beautifully made potholders and wall hangings. Special prices are being offered on her potholders, which make a great gift for hostesses, Christmas gifts, or just for you.
Other vendors include Todd’s Sugar Works — with bourbon-aged and regular maple syrups, Art’s Wood Products with beautiful seasonal items, Tupperware, and the Gilford Historical Society with books about Gilford that make wonderful gifts.
If it rains, the market will be held inside the church’s fellowship hall.
