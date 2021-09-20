CANTERBURY — Lara Herscovitch will perform on the Meeting House Green on Sunday, Sept. 26 at 4 p.m. Herscovitch is a masterful singer-songwriter, poet and performer, described in the Boston Globe as “a luminous voice and a buoyant stage presence . . . [whose] big-hearted lyrics embrace the sum of life.” She has been honored as State Troubadour of Connecticut and received Roots on the River’s annual Singer Songwriter Award. Connecticut Public Radio Host Colin McEnroe observed, “Walt Whitman would recognize his own soul in her expansive American vision.” Her concert will be a tribute to the Shakers’ Meeting House Green — another expansive American vision.
Concert will be held on the iconic Meeting House Green, where there is always a beautiful view and a cool summer breeze. Donations suggested per person for each performance. Bring a picnic, bring a chair, and enjoy a series of concerts on the green.
All concerts are subject to cancelation due to inclement weather, but there will be a rain location. Concert cancelations will be updated on www.shakers.org the morning of each performance date.
Canterbury Shaker is located at 288 Shaker Road, just south of Laconia and north of Concord, NH. For more information, visit www.shakers.org, or call 603-783-9511 x 205.
