MOULTONBOROUGH — The Lakes Region TEA Party will meet Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. in the training room at the Moultonborough Fire Rescue Station, 1035 Whittier Hwy. (Route 25). Parking and entry are at the rear.
The program will be a presentation and group discussion titled “While America Slept.” This program will consider the current status of the ignored 100 year war against our Constitutional Republic.
Former State Representative and Common Sense radio show host Marc Abear and Don Ewing will present and lead the discussion about the Marxist effort to undermine and take over our society. They will discuss current status, announced goals, key leaders and writings, techniques, and most importantly what each of us can do to fight back and ensure we pass on our freedoms to future generations.
The public is invited to listen and participate in the discussions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.