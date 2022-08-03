LACONIA — The Colonial Theatre welcomes back the Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra’s “Christmas with the Crooners” on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m.
The annual holiday concert festivities return featuring outstanding vocalist Michael Gallagan. A mix of traditional carols and modern holiday standards by crooners Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Andy Williams, and more, all performed with grand orchestral splendor. This concert sold out last year, so buy your tickets early.
