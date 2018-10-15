GILFORD — Lakes Region Singers, the community choral group that performs at First United Methodist Church, have launched the fall concert season with their first Tuesday night rehearsals.
Director Karen Jordan said, “We are so pleased to see so many talented and experienced singers join us again this season. But we also welcome new people interested in performing good music, and we always have room for more.”
Rehearsals for the fall concert season will continue today. The youth chorus for singers in grades two through 10 meets at 6:30, followed by the adult chorus for singers in grades 11 and 12, and all adults, at 7:30 p.m. “We are a friendly group, with roots in our local communities, and we don’t require auditions,” said Jordan. “Plus, the creation of our youth chorus has expanded our musical appeal to all ages. So if you or anyone you know might like to join us, I encourage you to come, and bring others along with you.”
There will be two performances of the Christmas Concert, one on Friday, Dec. 14, and another on Sunday, Dec. 16. Many pieces will feature vocal soloists, as well as violin, cello, flute, organ, brass, percussion, handbells, or four-hand piano accompaniments. Pianist Phil Breton will accompany the adult performance, while Kelly Cleveland will accompany the youth chorus and also sing with the adult chorus.
According to Jordan, “We are very happy to be singing again. If you plan to join us but can’t make the next rehearsal, just let us know and we’ll save a folder for you. Even if you start late, you can still enjoy great singing all season long.”
For more information, call 603-998-8545, or email soprano00134@gmail.com.
