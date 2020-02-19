LACONIA — The Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation held their annual board of trustees meeting on Jan. 15. Outgoing President Donna Hennessey wrote in a letter shared at the meeting, “We awarded scholarships to 298 local students to continue their education through the generosity of 269 donors. Scholarship awards in 2019 totaled over $499,000. Additionally, we were the recipients of 15 new funds, some ongoing and a few one-time." Hennessey also reported that the annual Community Spelling Bee's net proceeds of over $14,000 were the largest on record. The organization also hosted Leadership Lakes Region for Education Day, and awarded over $2,500 through the Annalee Thorndike Art Competition. Fundraising included participation in Amazon Smile, a restaurant fundraiser at Fratello's Laconia, and the Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag Program at Gilford Hannaford.
Hennessey thanked outgoing board members Susan Brown and Kathy Davis, before passing the gavel to newly elected President Lori Fasshauer. Brown had reached her term limit after serving for nine years, chaired the Annalee Thorndike Art Competition in 2019. Davis completed her first term on the board.
Fasshauer recognized newly elected members of the executive committee Joan Frates, vice president; and Jim Carroll, secretary, as well as new board members Kathy Gilman and Lois Kessin. Gilman, a native of Laconia, recently retired from Byse Agency. While her children were growing up, she served as insurance coordinator for Laconia Little League and as a Pop Warner Football cheerleading coach. She currently works part-time for Creations by Collis, and also serves on the board of advocates at Taylor Community. Kessin graduated from Laconia High School, and recently moved back to Laconia from Cambridge, Mass., where she coached women's soccer and softball. She was recognized by the Massachusetts and New England halls of fame. She is a member of the Laconia Heritage Committee and Temple B’Nai Israel.
Executive Director Paulette Loughlin shared that scholarship applications are now available by visiting lrscholarship.org, with a deadline of Monday, April 1. The Annalee Thorndike Art Competition is planned for April at Gilford Public Library. Donors’ Day will be held Wednesday, May 22, and the 20th Annual Community Spelling Bee is tentatively scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 22 at Laconia High School.
Assistant Director Karen Switzer added that applicants may contact scholarship@lrscholarship.org or call 603-527-3533 for questions and more information.
