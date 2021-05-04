The Lakes Region Repeater Association will hold its annual ARRL Field Day Event on June 26-27, at the New Durham Ball Field in New Durham. The event will start at 2 p.m. on Saturday June 26, and will go through 2 p.m. on Sunday June 27.
The annual event provides all amateur radio operators a chance to set up their equipment and conduct contact contests with other amateur radio clubs and individuals, not only nationwide but across the globe as well.
This year the club will offer a G.O.T.A. – Get On The Air – station so people can observe and operate a licensed station.
The LRRA is a nonprofit organization and involved in a number of community events serving the Lakes Region. People are encouraged to check out their website W1BST.org, for further information.
They are currently offering tickets and vendor spots for the 1st Annual LRRA Ham Fest at Constitution Park in Ossipee, on Aug. 28, with a rain date of Aug. 29. There will be food, raffles and lots of cool stuff. Spaces and tickets are limited so please plan ahead. Since 1933, ham radio operators across North America have established temporary ham radio stations in public locations during Field Day to showcase the science and skill of Amateur Radio. This event is open to the public.
Field Day is a showcase for how amateur radio works reliably under any conditions from almost any location to create an independent communications network. “Ham radiofunctions completely independent of the Internet or cell phone infrastructure, can interfacewith laptops or smartphones, and can be set up almost anywhere in minutes. That’s the beauty of amateur radio during a communications outage,” says David Isgur, N1RSN, communications manager for ARRL, the national association for amateur radio, (www.arrl.org), which represents amateur (or “ham”) radio operators across the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.