Lakes Region Porcupines

Tony, a LRP member, and member Glen Aldrich present a check to Megan at Lakes Region Humane Society, center, after a fundraiser three years ago. Chocolate lab Lola approves. (Courtesy photo/Glen Aldrich)

LACONIA — At this time of year, the Lakes Region Porcupines usually hold their annual beach day, gathering at Ahern State Park with members and the community, to have a cook out to raise money for a local cause. This year the group chose the Lakes Region Humane Society, with a goal of raising more than $700. Due to COVID-19, the group invites virtual participation by visiting lrhs.net to donate to the shelter, and mentioning LRP.

