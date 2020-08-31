LACONIA — At this time of year, the Lakes Region Porcupines usually hold their annual beach day, gathering at Ahern State Park with members and the community, to have a cook out to raise money for a local cause. This year the group chose the Lakes Region Humane Society, with a goal of raising more than $700. Due to COVID-19, the group invites virtual participation by visiting lrhs.net to donate to the shelter, and mentioning LRP.
Lakes Region Porcupines forego beach day for virtual fundraiser
