CONCORD — The Meredith Village Savings Bank Fund at the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation has awarded $105,000 to 15 local non-profit organizations.
“The community has always been at the heart of our mission,” said Rick Wyman, president of MVSB. “We are very fortunate to have so many valuable nonprofit organizations that provide essential services to the people and families of the Lakes Region and Seacoast.”
Lakes Region recipients of MVSB Charitable Fund grants include:
Lakes Region Mental Health Center in Laconia was awarded $25,000 to purchase technology to help with faster service and delivery capacity for treatment access
Partnership for Public Health in Laconia was awarded $2,500 to help fund Eat Better, Feel Better cooking programs to empower children and parents from low income households to make healthier food choices
LakerBots Robotics Team at Inter-Lakes Middle and High School in Meredith was awarded $25,000 to purchase manufacturing equipment and parts for the team’s robot
Lake Winnipesaukee Association in Meredith was awarded $5,000 to support conservation efforts through the AmeriCorps service program
Newfound Area Nursing Association in Bristol was awarded $2,500 to upgrade infrastructure with additional technology to improve comprehensive care
The Circle Program in Plymouth was awarded $3,000 to help fund the purchase of STEM curricula technology
Communities for Alcohol and Drug-Free Youth in Plymouth was awarded $2,500 to support the Restorative Justice Program, providing first-time youth offenders a second chance by keeping them in the community, and preventing entry into the juvenile justice system
- The Friends of the Libby Museum in Wolfeboro was awarded $2,500 for the restoration of the multi-purpose room for children’s programs and community meetings
Kingswood Youth Center in Wolfeboro was awarded $3,000 to support the Club 121 Mentoring Program, which promotes adult mentorship to middle schoolers
Wolfeboro Nursery School was awarded $3,000 to be used for tuition assistance
Got Lunch! Ashland and Holderness was awarded $1,000 to support the Got Lunch program for summer 2020
Other recipients were The Barnstormers Theatre in Tamworth, Hospice Help Foundation in Portsmouth, GATHER in Portsmouth, and Court Appointed Special Advocates in Manchester.
The deadline for consideration in the next grant cycle is Oct. 15. For grant applications, visit mvsb.com.
