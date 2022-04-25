LACONIA — The Interfaith National Day of Prayer Breakfast will take place Thursday, May 5 at St Andre Bessette Parish Hall, 31 Gilford Ave.
This is the 8th year that the Greater Laconia Ministerial Association and Lakes Region Interfaith Prayer Breakfast Committee have hosted an Interfaith Service for the National Day of Prayer.
This year’s event supports survivors of human trafficking in New Hampshire and is a benefit for Brigid’s House of Hope.
Bethany Cottrell, executive director of Brigid’s House will be the featured speaker. She obtained her degree in Psychology from St. Anselm College and has been working with victims and survivors, or programs supporting victims or survivors, of sexual abuse and human trafficking since.
Through her career Ms. Cottrell has worked on many subcommittee projects and Task Force initiatives to support vulnerable populations, including the NH Human Trafficking Collaborative Task Force for over 10 years.
Tickets for this event include a buffet breakfast which will be served from 7:30 a.m. Program begins at 8:15 a.m. and finished no later that 9:30 a.m. Tickets available from your faith community, the St Andre Bessette Parish Office or by calling 603-528-2920.
Proceeds from the breakfast will be donated to Brigid's House of Hope, the first residential "safe space" in New Hampshire for survivors of human trafficking. Details at brigidshouseofhope.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.