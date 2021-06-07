MOULTONBOROUGH — Find treasures at your local resale shop and support a local non-profit with its mission. Lakes Region Food Pantry & Thrift Shop in Moultonborough now open Saturdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to Saturdays the thrift shop is open Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Donations of clothing and household items are welcome during business hours. A list of accepted items can be found on the website: lakesregionfoodpantry.org. Thanks to generous monetary donations from individuals, businesses and organizations near and far, along with revenue from the thrift shop, the food pantry is able to serve clients from throughout the lakes region.
Individuals and families receive monthly food vouchers to purchase fresh produce and meats at two local grocery stores. Non-perishable and frozen foods are offered as well. Other programs for clients include summer lunch vouchers, back to school sneakers and backpacks for local students, cooking classes, higher education scholarships and Christmas gifts for children through the Moultonborough Santa Fund. Volunteers are welcome to join the family of Lakes Region Food Pantry.
