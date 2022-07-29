The Lake Winnipesaukee Association added Jacquelyn Bellefontaine to the Winni Blue Team, conservation outreach manager. Jackie comes to the LWA from the Mount Washington Observatory where she spent some time as a weather observer and education specialist.
A native of Massachusetts and current resident of Meredith, Jackie earned her BS in earth sciences from the University of Maine. Having spent many summers growing up at the lake, Jackie has a deep appreciation and desire to help protect it. Through her role as conservation outreach manager, Jackie will be involved with developing, managing, and implementing a communications and marketing plan, as well as assisting in managing and implementing LWA’s conservation programs.
