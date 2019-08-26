LACONIA — Girls ages 11-17 from all over the Lakes Region can now join Scout Troop 68. Applications are being accepted to join the newly formed unit. The group will follow the same program that has been offered by the Boy Scouts of America. The experiences and skills that Scouting offers are valuable to both boys and girls. Though Troop 68 will welcome both boys and girls, it will not be co-ed. Troops will be single gender and will meet independently. Larger co-ed events and campouts will be offered, including both units attending summer camp at the Griswold Scout Reservation in Gilmanton.
The girls of Troop 68G will have the opportunity to earn all of the awards, merit badges, and ranks available to boys, including achieving the highest rank of Eagle Scout. Activities will include hiking, camping, first aid and survival skills, and leadership skills. The troop welcomes girls currently participating in Cub Scout programs that have completed their AOL year. Girls and families interested in learning more about Scouts and Troop 68 may contact Larry Poliquin at lpoliquin@live.com or visit www.beascout.scouting.org.
For more information about Boy Scouts of America, visit www.scouting.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.