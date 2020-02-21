LACONIA — The New Hampshire Society Sons of the American Revolution will present the Laconia Salvation Army a Flag Commendation Award on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 10:30 a.m. at the Salvation Army. Captain Scott McNeil will accept the award.
The award recognizes exemplary patriotism in the display of the U.S. flag. The flag is awarded to individuals and organizations who display the flag with patriotic intent. This is the first time the award is being given in New Hampshire.
The Salvation Army is at 177 Union Ave.
