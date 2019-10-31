CONCORD — The New Hampshire Technical Institute Athletic Department celebrated the first hall of fame class with an induction ceremony on Sept. 20. The class of former coaches, athletes and special contributors to NHTI Athletics celebrated with a special ceremony with a crowd of 175 family, friends and guests. A cocktail reception was followed by the induction ceremony with every inductee receiving a commemorative plaque and special gift.
The 15 inductees included NHTI men's soccer coach Don Welford of Laconia, as well as Katie Stockton of Claremont, women’s soccer; Luke Merrill of Pittsburg, baseball; Mel Keeler Crane of Concord, women’s softball; Nick Papamichael of Raymond, men’s soccer; Robert Bechard of Manchster, men’s basketball; Lauren Daniels Last of Concord, women’s basketball; Austin Fox of Hooksett, golf; Katie O’Connell Lacey of Northwood, volleyball; Chris “Speedy” Lawes of Peterborough, men’s basketball; Nacho Hernando of Spain, cross country; Shalynn Napolitano Ouellette of Lawrence, Mass., softball; Andrew Bird of Hollis, men’s soccer; Heather Searles of Henniker, ross country; and coach Steve Ambra, women’s soccer.
Stockton was an inaugural member of the first USCAA hall of fame in 2017. Searles won a national championship in women’s cross country in 2008 at Southern Virginia University. Lawes was a member of the 2005 USCAA D-2 national championship men’s basketball team.
Hernando, Bird and Ouellette all sent in video acceptances. Hernando lives in Miami, Fla., Bird in Dorsett, England, and Ouellette in Bakersfield, Calif.
“Our first ceremony celebrating a fantastic collection of athletes and coaches was amazing,” said Paul Hogan, the night’s master of ceremonies. “Their many contributions, athletic exploits and careers have left a distinct legacy at NHTI."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.