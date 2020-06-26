LACONIA — A team of assessors from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. will begin a three-day remote assessment on Monday, July 6, to examine all aspects of the Laconia Police Department’s policy and procedures, management, operations and support services. Verification that the department meets the commission’s state-of-the-art standards is part of a voluntary process to gain accreditation.
As part of the assessment, agency personnel and members of the community are invited to offer comments at a public information session on Tuesday, July 7, at 5 p.m., via Zoom. A link is available on the department’s website.
Public comments may also be made by phone to assessor Lt. Dan Clark at 678-361-4419 on Tuesday, July 7, 1-3 p.m.
Telephone comments and appearances at the public session are limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA Standards. A copy of the standards is available at the Laconia Police Department by contacting Cpt. Allan Graton at 603-524-5257, ext. 326.
To offer written comments, send to Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement, Inc., 13575 Heathcote Blvd, Suite 320, Gainesville, VA 20155.
The Laconia Police Department must comply with 381 standards in order to gain accredited status, Chief Matthew Canfield said.
For more information regarding the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., write to 13575 Heathcote Blvd, Suite 320, Gainesville, VA 20155 or contact 703-352-4225 or calea@calea.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.