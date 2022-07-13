LACONIA — As Saturday, Sept. 10 gets closer, a host of chefs, cooks and bakers are busily planning their menus for the 20th Laconia Multicultural Festival being held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Rotary Park and areas surrounding the Belknap Mill in downtown Laconia.
Sponsored by the Laconia Human Relations Committee, in addition to many other contributors and sponsors, this signature event celebrates America’s cultural diversity and rich heritage thru music, dance, arts, crafts and food right here in the Lakes Region.
“One of the key elements of the Festival is always the food vendors” explained Becky Guyer, Multicultural Festival executive director and organizer of this event. “Ethnic food is more popular than ever nowadays. Every market seems to have a special section devoted to it. But the food choices at our festival are uniquely authentic because they are prepared by individuals and families who grew up learning the traditions of their heritage. They live that legacy and love to share it with us at the festival.”
“We could not put on this festival,” continued David Stamps, chairman of the Laconia Human Relations Committee, “without the financial support of the City and our great sponsors: Service Credit Union, NH Charitable Foundation, Well Sense Health, Pike Industries and Meredith Village Savings Bank. A huge thanks goes out to them.”
“There will be many returning favorites at the festival this year” continues Guyer. “But we are also still looking for new vendors, offering more choices and reflecting more traditions. So, if you have a great family recipe from the “old country” or an eatery offering a range of ethnic fare, come add your flavors to our international menu.” Check out: laconiamulticulturalfestival.org or email vendors@laconiamulticulturalfestival.org.
