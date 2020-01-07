LACONIA — Laconia’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration, sponsored by the Laconia Human Relations Committee, will be held Sunday, Jan. 19, 3-5 p.m., at the Beane Conference Center, 35 Blueberry Lane.
This year’s program features a screening of the documentary film 'Here Am I, Send Me: The Journey of Jonathan Daniels.' Daniels, an Episcopal seminarian and civil rights activist from Keene, was shot and killed in 1965 in Hayneville, Ala. while shielding 17-year-old Ruby Sales. The film chronicles his life and death.
The film’s co-producer, Lawrence Benaquist, professor emeritus at Keene State College and founder of its film studies program, will introduce the film and hold a question and answer discussion following the screening.
All are welcome to attend, and refreshments will be served. There is no charge for the event.
