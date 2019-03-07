LACONIA — A check for $500 to support the Spirit of Hope and Kindness Awards was presented to award creators Andrea Condodemetraky and Laura Brusseau at last month's Laconia Kiwanis Club's meeting. The Kiwanis Club, a Gold Sponsor of the event, hosted the women, who described the award and showed photos of the children who have demonstrated how they make a difference in the community. The award honors youth between the ages of four and 18 from the Lakes Region whose actions are worthy of recognition.
Newcomers are welcome at Laconia Kiwanis Club meetings, which are held the fourth Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at Shang Hai Restaurant, 331 S. Main St. For more information, visit www.laconiakiwanis.com, or call President Bill Gile at 802-922-3007, or John Walker at 630-520-4383.
