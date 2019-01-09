LACONIA — Among its many child-oriented philanthropies, the Laconia Kiwanis Club makes an annual donation to the Young Children Priority One program of Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice. Kiwanis President Bill Gile recently presented a $5,000 check to Leslie Ari, director of development for the agency. The money will support visiting nurses whose home visits throughout the Lakes Region assist families with a wide range of medical needs. These programs cover pediatrics, newborn and maternal health, child development issues, and chronic health conditions.
The goal of the pediatric programs, according to Central VNA, is to improve the health and development of children and families, using a family-centered approach to service. By working with the whole family, service providers are able to influence circumstances that predispose children to the need for extended services.
The Laconia Kiwanis Club holds fundraisers throughout the year to suppose their community outreach. The Kiwanis Club has a long history of supporting not only Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice, but the Circle Program; Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation; Kiwanis KARES, an elementary school reading program; Camp Mayhew Program; and a variety of youth sports teams.
Visitors are always welcome at Kiwanis meetings, and new members are accepted throughout the year. Contact President Bill Gile at bwgile70@gmail.com or Secretary John Walker at jwredlabel@metrocast.net for information about upcoming meetings.
