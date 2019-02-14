LACONIA — The Laconia Historical and Museum Society will present Presidential Visits to Laconia at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, at Rotary Hall in the lower level of the Laconia Public Library.
Dwight D. Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon all visited Laconia during their political careers. To commemorate Presidents Day, LHMS will share tales, photos, and memorabilia from many of those visits, including three or four minutes of two local presidential speeches.
According to Pat Tierney, executive director, "These words were shared with our community at the New Hampshire Veterans Association in the Weirs as well as the Lodge at Gunstock during Laconia visits." The visits "were well chronicled by the media yet our audience might be surprised by the content."
Program is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be served.
For more information, call 603-527-1278, visit www.laconiahistory.org, or find The Laconia Historical and Museum Society on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.