LACONIA — The Laconia Elders Friendship Club held a welcome back celebration on Sept. 7. They are finally on their feet again after the fracturing pandemic. The Club is back to claim its place in the community of the Laconia area.
This is a group of seniors (55+) who like to socialize, meet new people, eat out, learn about the people and places around us, and generally have fun.
The returning fall program includes speakers from the Humble Grunts, Rebecca Rule, a trip to the Wright Museum, fall foliage Hobo ride, Hans Hug, Halloween party with chili, Bingo, Thanksgiving out and a Christmas party with Santa. The club will be on a winter break January and February.
If you are interested in being part of this vital group of people who look forward to weekly meetings of community support and friendship, you are invited to join the club. They always welcome new people, new ideas and friends.
For a full description with times and dates of our programs and field trips you can email gardengate.1410@gmail.com. No email? Call Betty Clark at 603-630-3121 and leave a message. The club is handicapped and diversity friendly.
Seniors are welcome to join us on Wednesdays, Oct. 19 and 26 and Nov. 9 and 30, at 1:30 p.m. at Leavitt Park, 334 Elm Street.
