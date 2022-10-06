LACONIA — The Laconia Elders Friendship Club held a welcome back celebration on Sept. 7. They are finally on their feet again after the fracturing pandemic. The Club is back to claim its place in the community of the Laconia area.

This is a group of seniors (55+)  who like to socialize, meet new people, eat out, learn about the people and places around us, and generally have fun. 

