Grade 12
Honors
Emma Blake
Emma Desmarais
Katherine Glines
Hannah Longval
Gabriel Smith
Tobin Smith
Sarah Wagaman
Grade 11
High Honors
Ava Hall
Brycen Allen
Audrey Bond
Grade 10
Jillian Mitchell
Mairwen Mahmoud
Emma Scott
Levi Swearingin
Grade 9
Oliver Bond
Grace Mairano
Natalie Bleiler
Luke Butler
Jakai Gage
Caleb Krotz
Sebastian Stogniew
Rayanna Wagaman
Grade 8
Sophia Horne
Avery Murray
Troy Smith
Javan Swearingin
Gabrianna Turan
Madeline Garden
Emma Haas
Grace Longval
Tommy Michaud
Adam Mitchell
Mya Selesky
Myah Sheehan
Grade 7
Ellianah Barton
Jackson Barton
Alexis Garrison
Aaron Glines
Anna Krotz
Jack McGranaghan
Lucia Stogniew
Emma Wagaman
Grade 6
Payton DiMaggio
Malachi Goddard
Ashley Lamos
Elijah Smith
Evelyn Bleiler
Henry Bleiler
Madeline Butler
Ella-Malia Cheeseborough
Joy Longval
Matthew VanWinkle
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Click Below To Read Today's e-Edition!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Laconia Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Now includes Court & Cops on Mondays!
How would you describe your outlook on winter weather this year? Click the image below to answer
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive a link to the Laconia Daily Sun online eEdition the night before it hits shelves to preview the top stories?
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.