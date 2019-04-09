LACONIA — Altrusa of Laconia will award scholarships to women in the Lakes Region area continuing their education in a degree program.
Qualifying criteria include financial need, demonstrated leadership ability through school and community activity involvement, and attaining high academic achievement. Applicants must have a permanent residence in Laconia, Gilford, Gilmanton, Belmont, Sanbornton, or Alton.
Scholarships are available in four categories.
The Dr. Alice Normandin Scholarship is offered for a woman returning to school as an adult learner, pursuing a career in the health field.
The Katherine Daigneault Scholarship is offered for a woman returning to school as an adult learner, pursuing a career in the business field.
The Rose Emery Scholarship is offered for a woman returning to school as an adult learner, pursuing a career in the education field.
The Adrienne Stevens-Margaret “Peg” Normandin Athletic scholarship is offered for a graduating high school senior woman who has participated in the extra-curricular athletic program at Laconia High School.
Applications are available by visiting www.altrusalaconia.org. Applications and related documentation must be received by May 15.
For more information, contact altrusalaconia@gmail.com.
