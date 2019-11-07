CONCORD — Laconia activist Mo Baxley was honored with the New Hampshire Democratic Party Leadership Award at the Eleanor Roosevelt Award Celebration on Oct. 26.
The New Hampshire Democratic Party Leadership Award honors individuals who have shown a lifelong commitment to electing democrats.
“For over 30 years, Mo has been a leader in the LGBTQ and progressive community. Whether it was her role as an activist, state representative, or party leader, she has been successful in her fight to protect and expand equal rights for all Granite Staters, and was instrumental in the passage of New Hampshire’s marriage equality law,” said New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley. “Mo’s grassroots activism is the foundation for LGBT equality in New Hampshire.”
Additional awards recipients include the Hon. Robert E. Raiche of Manchester, the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Award; the Hon. Kelly Boyer of Goffstown, the Emerging Leader Award; Pam and Don Jorgensen of Manchester, the Chris Pappas Grassroots Leader Award; Sen. Melanie Levesque of Brookline, the Maggie Hassan Spirit of Opportunity Award; the Hon. Jackie Cilley of Barrington, the Eleanor Roosevelt Award; the Hon. Mike Rollo of Rollinsford, the NHDP Leadership Award; the Hon. Jackie Weatherspoon of Exeter, the Kathy Sullivan Courage and Leadership Award; Rep. Renny Cushing of Hampton, the Peter Hoe Burling Legislative Award; and JoAnn Fenton of Keene, the Ann McLane Kuster Community Leader Award.
For more information, visit www.nhdp.org.
