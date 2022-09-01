Celebrate Labor Day weekend with a Craft Fair at Gunstock Mountain Resort on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3-4, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days. There will be over 100 artists and crafters displaying a variety of media. (Courtesy photo)
GILFORD — Come and celebrate at the Labor Day weekend Craft Fair at Gunstock Mountain Resort, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3-4, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days. There will be over 100 artists and crafters displaying a variety of media.
Some of the arts and crafts will include handcrafted wood and bolts creations, wildlife photography, pillow quilts and towels, jewelry, resin art, pet portraits, alpaca products, ceramics, fiber arts, quilts, gourmet food items, inlaid wooden furniture, positivity wall signs, hand painted wood and slate and glass, kettle corn, dog collars and leashes, hand poured soaps, and lots more.
Friendly, leashed pets are welcome. The event is held rain or shine under canopies, with free admission and free parking. For more information call Joyce at 603-387-1510 or visit joycescraftshows.com. Gunstock is at 719 Cherry Valley Road.
Four proposals for redeveloping the former Laconia State School complex are under consideration. City officials have long advocated a multi-use development, including affordable housing. What is your vision for development of the state school property? Click the image below to answer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.