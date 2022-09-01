Craft Fair at Gunstock

Celebrate Labor Day weekend with a Craft Fair at Gunstock Mountain Resort on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3-4, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days. There will be over 100 artists and crafters displaying a variety of media. (Courtesy photo)

GILFORD  — Come and celebrate at the Labor Day weekend Craft Fair at Gunstock Mountain Resort, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3-4, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days. There will be over 100 artists and crafters displaying a variety of media.

Some of the arts and crafts will include handcrafted wood and bolts creations, wildlife photography, pillow quilts and towels, jewelry, resin art, pet portraits, alpaca products, ceramics, fiber arts, quilts, gourmet food items, inlaid wooden furniture, positivity wall signs, hand painted wood and slate and glass, kettle corn, dog collars and leashes, hand poured soaps, and lots more.

