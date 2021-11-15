LACONIA — The Laconia Council and Assembly of the Knights of Columbus began a weekly program of coffee and donuts for the veterans of the community recently. The program will run every Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and is free of charge. The guest speaker for this past Friday was Sgt. Michael Bichrest, representing the Veterans Administration, who was able to privately assist several attendees with problems they were having communicating with the VA. As an additional resource, a computer and printer with a direct program to the VA is being made available to any veteran needing that service. The program, when signed on, will enable veterans to order their prescriptions, get or reschedule appointments as well as obtain and print medical documents they may require. Since each vet is given a password, all communication is confidential. The guest for this coming Friday, Nov. 19 is Ms. Shannon Libby, a primary care social worker with the VA who will make herself available for private discussions with any Vet needing counseling or assistance.
This program is a joint project of the Laconia Council 428, headed by Grand Knight Kepler Padilla, and the Faithful Navigator Ron Keys of Msgr. Sloiney Assembly 628 of the Knights of Columbus located at their center at 314 South Main Street, via the rear entrance which is handicap accessible. The program is non-denominational. All veterans are welcome. Admission is free and no reservations are necessary.
If you would like to contribute to the success of this program you can mail your contribution to the Knights of Columbus, PO Box 24, Laconia, NH. 03247.
