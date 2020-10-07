BELMONT — The New Hampshire Knights of Columbus is sponsoring their annual Student Respect Life Essay Contest. The contest is open junior and senior high school students in grades six through 12 in NH. The Knights will make up to six cash awards of $100. Contestants do not have to be a member of the Knights or a Catholic.
The theme for this year’s contest is “The world seems to offer fear and anxiety (e.g., COVID). Repeating the simple prayer 'Jesus, I trust in You' offers hope and peace. How do you explain this to someone experiencing fear (i.e., unplanned pregnancy, serious injury, etc.)?"
The deadline for submissions is midnight on Tuesday, Dec. 15.
Essays may not be longer than 500 words, should be typed and submitted as a PDF or Word document by email to matu19@comcast.net. Messages should include the student's name, age, grade, school, parent name and address, phone, parish and email.
Students may obtain help and information from parents, teachers, friends, and internet, but the essay itself must be their own work.
For further information, contact KofC NH contest chair John P. Matuszewski at 603-434-4098, or KofC NH State Pro-Life Chair Ron Distasio at 603-595-7837.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.