MEREDITH — Keri Gilpatric was chosen as the grand prize winner of the $500 holiday shopping spree for Mill Falls Marketplace.
The promotion was in conjunction with the marketplace’s annual Holiday Open House that took place Dec. 2. Guests were invited to enter the drawing at each location while being treated to refreshments, strolling carolers, Santa Claus and horse drawn wagon rides around the village.
"We're passionate about providing customers a fun and unique experience when they are here," noted Michelle Brown of Mill Falls Marketplace. "We host several events throughout the year that bring the community together through shopping, dining and entertainment. I'd like to extend my congratulations to Keri, and I encourage everyone to visit us this holiday season and shop local."
For more information about Mill Falls Marketplace, visit www.millfalls.com/shop, and connect with them on Facebook and Instagram.
