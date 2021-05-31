LACONIA — Kepler Padilla, Grand Knight of Laconia Council 428 was named Grand Knight of the year for the state of New Hampshire at the 122nd annual state convention.
He received this honor because of his work during the pandemic. Mr. Padilla organized a Feed The Hungry / Peru which, through soup kitchens and orphanages, served 2875 individuals a total of 62,410 meals to the needy in the Andes of Peru.
At the banquet Mr. Padilla also announced that the Mayor and City Council members of the city of Huasta, Peru have asked Laconia Council 428 of the Knights of Columbus to take over management and operation of the orphanage and senior center in the city of Huasta, Peru, which will be run on a day to day basis by the Sister Ministers of Saint Vincent De Paul. A planned formal ribbon cutting is planned in mid September.
The center now accommodates 10 to 14 children and 24 seniors who are now being supported by donations given by the Laconia Council 428 Knights of Columbus. The Center is named “House of Hope.” Those interested in donating to this cause can mail checks to the Knights of Columbus at P.O. Box 24, Laconia, NH 03247.
(0) comments
