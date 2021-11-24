PLYMOUTH — Winter is coming and so are higher home heating bills. “Keep The Heat On,” Plymouth Area Community Closet's financial fuel assistance program for residents of 15 local communities, (Alexandria, Ashland, Bridgewater, Ellsworth, Campton, Dorchester, Groton, Plymouth, Rumney, Hebron, Holderness, Waterville Valley, Thornton, Wentworth, and Warren) is an enduring example of traditional neighbor-to-neighbor assistance.
Area residents can be part of this tradition either by donating directly to PACC; or, by purchasing a ticket to the annual fundraiser auction and raffle. This virtual “UnEvent” will be live-streamed from the Squam Lakes Science Center in Holderness on January 26, 2022 at 7 p.m.
“Keep The Heat On” program relies largely on donations. Bob Gannett, PACC board member and KTHO volunteer says that KTHO provides financial fuel assistance to individuals or families one time per year to purchase 150 gallons of heating oil (or propane, natural gas, or the equivalent in wood or wood pellets). He described a straightforward process: call the PACC Fuel Assistance number 603-536-1101 and provide your name, home address, and the name of your fuel vendor; then a PACC volunteer enters the information into the PACC data base, verifies the fuel vendor, and sends a check to that vendor for the fuel delivery. That’s it. There are no income or family eligibility restrictions. However, the recipients of the fuel assistance must reside in one of the 15 communities that PACC serves. According to Mr. Gannett, this year PACC began distributing fuel assistance in mid-October. He noted that 70 families already had received assistance; a 15 percent increase over the 51 families that were helped last year in a comparable period in 2020. By all accounts, KTHO is a much needed and reliable source of additional support for families that struggle to meet their financial obligations. Personal donations are accepted by PACC throughout the year, and all contributions help. However, the annual auction and raffle remains a major source of funds for the KTHO program.
The virtual “Keep The Heat On” fundraiser is on; regrettably, due to the persistent COVID pandemic, the catered dinner party is not.
The ticketed virtual event scheduled for 7 p.m. on Jan. 26 will feature AJ Coppola, a well-known local teacher, musician, and performer. AJ will emcee the auction and raffle activities at the Squam Lakes Center. The auction and raffle (the “UnEvent”) is a win-win for both donors and local artisans, restaurants, and business owners.
Handcrafted jewelry, artwork, paintings, chef catered home dinners, cross country ski lessons, are among the many interesting and diverse items to bid on/win during the live stream from the Squam Lakes Science Center.
Tickets for the KTHO “UnEvent” are available online at the 32auctions.com/KTHO 2022 website beginning Jan. 5. Your purchased ticket to the KTHO fundraiser “UnEvent” is your entry into the raffle drawings. Auction items may be previewed online at the 32auctions.com website in early January and online bids will be accepted two weeks before the scheduled live-stream “UnEvent.”
