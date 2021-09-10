WOLFEBORO — In September, Katie’s Kitchen in Wolfeboro will partner with the Wright Museum through its Business Partner program.
As part of the program, Katie’s Kitchen will provide a 20 percent discount to anyone who shows a Wright Museum receipt, admission sticker, or member card. In return, The Wright will provide a 20 percent discount off the senior rate of admission with a Katie’s Kitchen receipt, dated Sept.1 through Sept. 30.
“We are thrilled to cross promote Katie’s Kitchen during this month of September,” said Mike Culver, executive director of The Wright. “Katie’s Kitchen is a staple in the community, and we hope people support them like they do The Wright.”
To learn more about The Wright, visit wrightmuseum.org.
To learn more about Katie’s Kitchen, located at 35 Center St. in Wolfeboro, visit facebook.com/katieskitchennh.
