WOLFEBORO — Concluding its 2019 season on Sunday, Oct. 31, the Wright Museum, at 77 Center St., will reopen for Veteran’s Day on Tuesday, Nov. 11, with an annual ceremony to honor veterans at 11 a.m. organized by Wolfeboro's American Legion Post 18.
“It is important we honor the contributions and sacrifices made by all veterans,” said Wright Museum Executive Director Mike Culver. “Nearly one-third of our visitors each year are veterans from various wars, so this day, in particular, at The Wright is very important to them and all visitors.”
The ceremony will take place in the Military Gallery. The featured speaker will be John Frank, previously serving Marine and current Wright Museum Board member. In addition, there will be a color guard, benediction and bagpipe music.
“It’s a touching, moving ceremony,” added Culver.
On Tuesday, Nov. 11, the Wright Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with regular admission prices.
The Wright Museum features over 14,000 items in its collection, representative of both the home front and battlefield.The Wright Museum is located at 77 Center Street. For more information about Wright Museum, visit wrightmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.