69th Melvin Village Flea Market, Fair and Auction Coming Up
Come join the fun at the 69th Melvin Village Community Church (MVCC) Flea Market, Fair and Auction on Saturday, July 10 from 9 am to 2 pm, with a live auction beginning at noon. Proceeds help support the numerous outreach and service ministries of MVCC.
The auction and fair, a Melvin Village tradition since 1951, is back with a fun new twist! This year the Fair will feature over 30 flea market and craft booths, along with a live auction. Booths include crafts by many local artisans, households selling their “attic treasures”, restored furniture, auto memorabilia, clothing, plants, and baked goods. Shopping begins at 9 am, with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Booths will be open 9 am to 2 pm. The day will include games for the children and traditional fair food. Music will be provided by the Moose Mountain String Band.
Not to be missed is the old-fashioned, live auction at noon. Items include furniture (new, restored, and antique), artworks, Metal Pedal Cars and Airplane, collectibles, antique toboggan, fishing boat and trailer, Stowe canoe, new Thule bike rack, grandmother clock, auto memorabilia, oriental rug, gift cards, and much more. All items will be on preview the morning of the auction. Payment for auction items is cash and check only.
Melvin Village Community Church is located at 476 Governor Wentworth Highway in Melvin Village. For more information and a complete list of live auction items and vendors go to mvccnh.org/auction or call the church office at 603-)544-9661.
