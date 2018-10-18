ANNVILLE, Pennsylvania — Katherine Gingrich, from Gilford, is one of 32 Lebanon Valley College science and business students who collaborated in the production and marketing of the 2018 Flying Dutchmen Ale. The science students worked with Snitz Creek Brewery to create a recipe and brew the traditional ale that was revealed and served at Homecoming 2018. Business students then sold the ale to area businesses as a seasonal offering.
Gingrich, a graduate of Gilford Middle High School, is working toward a bachelor of science degree in chemistry at Lebanon Valley College.
The task of bringing the Dutchman to life as an ale started in 2014, though due to time constraints, that team of students brewed an ale based on an existing recipe, then applied the Flying Dutchmen Ale label.
In 2015, the team made a more concerted effort, with Snitz Creek recruiting chemistry, biology, and biochemistry & molecular biology majors to not only assist with the brewing process, but also devise a new recipe. Students were responsible for choosing, among other things, the malt and the hops for the beer.
To learn more about Lebanon Valley College, visit www.lvc.edu.
