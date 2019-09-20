LACONIA — The Belknap Mill Quilters Guild will be hosting Karen Combs for a trunk show and lecture, Quillts Of Illusion, on Oct. 9 at the Beane Conference Center.
A native of Michigan, Combs began quilting in high school. She has a degree in library science and worked at state, city and school libraries before finding her calling as a professional quilting instructor, writer and designer.
Her quilts are known for taking a traditional pattern and giving it her own unique twist. Combs is intrigued with quilts of illusions and has been designing quilts with a 3-D look for several years.
Combs is the author of nine books, and has been a fabric designer for 20 years, working with several fabric companies. She has created over 100 different collections, both batiks and quilting cottons. Many of Combs' fabric designs have become classics. Shen is currently a guest designer with Northcott's Banyan Batiks.
Combs' work has appeared in the Silver Dollar City Wallhanging Challenge, the Hoffman Challenge and in magazines. Nominated for Teacher of the year three times by 'Professional Quilter Journal,' Combs travels internationally to teach her techniques and methods. In 2012, she was asked to judge the IQA Quilt show.
Combs works with Quilt Seminars at Sea, teaching her quilting techniques on quilting cruises around the globe. She has also appeared on several quilting television shows.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Nonmembers should register with Ann Rampulla at 603 387-9063 or rampulla@usa.net. The cost for nonmembers is $10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.