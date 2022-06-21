CENTER SANDWICH — Club Sandwich, the brainchild of veteran television, movie and Broadway star John Davidson is set to open for its second season on Friday, June 24, and will run through Sunday, Oct. 2. After the success of the first season, this year will feature Davidson shows on Friday and Saturday nights at 7 p.m., and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. These shows include original and cover songs, backstage stories, and surprises.
Shows will feature songs from Davidson's 12 albums, tales from his Las Vegas shows, television variety appearances, and his roles in Walt Disney movie musicals, and — new for this year — will be backed by versatile bass player John Petruzzelli.
In addition, each Thursday night show features a guest artist at 7 p.m., from renowned national touring acts to local favorites.
The club's capacity is 44, and concerts tend to sell out. Senior discounts are available for Sunday matinees. For tickets and more information, visit johndavidson.com/clubsandwich. Club Sandwich is at 12 Main St.
