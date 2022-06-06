CENTER SANDWICH — Club Sandwich, the brainchild of veteran TV/movie/Broadway star John Davidson, is set to open for season two on Friday, June 24 and will run through Oct. 2. After the success of the first season, season two will feature John Davidson shows on Friday and Saturday nights at 7 p.m., and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. These shows include original and cover songs and backstage stories, and surprises. John will feature songs from his 12 albums, tales from his Las Vegas shows, television variety appearances, and his roles in Walt Disney movie musicals, and — new for this year — will be backed by versatile bass player John Petruzzelli.
The showroom itself is worth the trip, as it's a veritable museum of John's showbiz career, from "That's Incredible" to more serious stage works. All presented in a converted barn space outfitted with cozy couches and chairs. And John is available after each show for autographs and photos. Situated in the beautiful Lakes Region of New Hampshire, it's a great getaway any time of the year.
In addition, each Thursday night at 7 p.m. a guest artist is presented, from renowned national touring acts, to some local favorites. John hosts each guest show as well.
The capacity of the room is 44 and the room does tend to sell out, so early ticket buying is encouraged. A senior discount is offered for Sunday matinees ($5 off) if you use the code SRSUNDAYS when you order your tickets online.
The season runs from June 24 to October 2, 2022.
