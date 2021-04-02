HILLSBORO — Jake Matheson Racing announced they are joining forces with Laconia Refrigeration to compete in the Northeast Classic Pro All Star Series Late Model event at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on April 17.
“I’ve been going to races at NHMS since I was four-years-old,” the 17-year old driver said. “In the past, I’ve competed in the Bandolero and Legend Car on their small oval. Since then, it’s been a goal of mine to run the full Magic Mile. We are excited to team up with Laconia Refrigeration for this event. I am grateful for their support and involvement with our team. They a terrific group of people.”
Laconia Refrigeration is the region’s fastest-growing “comfort specialists”, serving commercial and residential clients in New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, New York and Maine. Their brands include: Laconia Refrigeration, New England Mechanical, Lakes Region Mechanical, and Laconia Residential.
JMR is officially registered to compete in the Pro All Star Series for 2021. The Pro All Stars Series is a professional pavement stock car sanctioning body based in Naples, Maine. It is a touring series for super late model competitors throughout New England.
For more information about JMR and the PASS schedule, go to jakemathesonracing.com.
