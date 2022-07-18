SANDWICH — Sandwich's Jazz at Mead Base is back with an evening of live music. Michael Zsoldos and the Tom Robinson Trio will open the 2022 concert series with a one-night concert on Friday, July 22 at 7 p.m. at historic Mead Base Conservation Center in the beautiful White Mountain National Forest in Sandwich.
A renowned saxophonist, Michael has performed with Paquito D’Rivera, Sheila Jordan, Kevin Mahogany, Houston Person, Luis Perdomo, Jason Palmer, Matt Wilson, Helen Sung, George Schuller, Armen Donelian, Bernadette Peters, Carole King, the Temptations, and many others.
Coordinated by the NH Independent School of Music in Sandwich, some proceeds will fund ongoing programs at Mead Base. Indoor tickets cost $20, and the Friends of Mead ask that you are either vaccinated or masked. Outside seating on the porch or lawn is $5 — bring your own chair. Tickets may be purchased online in advance at www.nhisom.org or you can call 603-284-6550 to reserve tickets. You can also buy tickets at the door (cash or Venmo only). Keep in mind that these shows sell out quickly as there's limited seating. BYOB and picnic baskets. Mead Base, 517 Diamond Ledge Road, Center Sandwich, www.MeadBase.org.
