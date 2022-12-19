BELMONT — January is a month filled with new beginnings and possibilities. Belmont Public Library will be offering new programs and events to keep our community busy and engaged.
The Youth Services weekly program schedule continues to offer Story Tots, a story time for youth, ages birth to preschool, on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.
“Innovation Station,” a S.T.E.A.M. group for elementary students, meets every other week in the children’s room at 3 p.m. Wednesdays are reserved for two new book clubs: GSF Book Club, which will meet the 2nd Wednesday of the month, and I.F. Book Club, which will meet on the 4th Wednesday of the month. GSF Book club is open to students in grades 3 to 7, and will focus on reading the nominees and winners of New Hampshire’s own Great Stone Face Book Award. I.F. Book club is open to students in grades 8 to 12 and will read books that have been nominated or won New Hampshire’s Isinglass or Flume awards. Book clubs will meet at 3:30 p.m. in the children’s room. Books can be picked up prior to the meetings at the front desk or at the monthly meeting. Let us not forget about Musical Munchkins at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays.
The library's youth services introduce “Cursive Club.” This afternoon program is for school aged children who want to learn the fine art of cursive writing on Thursdays at 3:30 p.m. For those Friday afternoons, youth services will continue to offer Crafternoons, a craft group for teens and tweens, and Film Fridays, teen and tween movie afternoons, meeting on Fridays at 3 p.m.
Miss Rebecca has continued the Literary challenge through to Jan. 31. Pick up your challenge sheet in the children’s room and check out the various displays for opportunities to complete challenges while in the library. On Jan. 21, at 10:30 a.m., join us in the children’s room for a Snowy Story Time. Participants will read books about penguins and make a fun craft.
Enjoy a cozy read and a warm drink with Tea and Tales book group on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 5:30 p.m. The library will be discussing December’s read, The Christmas Bookshop, and grabbing January’s mysterious read, "The Woman in the Library," by Sulari Gentill.
The Friday Fiction is reading "Code Name Verity," by Elizabeth Wein. The group will meet to discuss on Jan. 20, at 10:30 a.m.
Is finding a new hobby or activity to participate on your resolution list? Join the library staff as they set out to try creating watercolor crafts on Monday, Jan. 9, at 2 p.m. This is a self-instructional group, but supplies and advice will be available.
Want to try fiber arts? Join staff on Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m. for a laid-back hour of fiber arts crafting. Bring a project you are working on or take a look at one of our take-home kits for a new idea.
Trying to plan something to do with the kids or loved ones on days off or the weekends? How about utilizing free passes to popular museums? The Belmont Elementary School PTO and other generous donors contributed nearly a dozen museum passes this past summer for Belmont citizens to borrow. For a complete list of where you can go with your library card, visit the library website or stop by the library.
Friendly reminder that the library will be closed Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of New Year’s Day and Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr Day.
The Belmont Public Library is open six days a week and any time at belmontpubliclibrary.org, serving the community with books, digital resources, and cultural programming.
