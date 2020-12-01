LACONIA—Janice Beetle Books has published a book that is a compilation of work by authors from the Lakes Region and the Pioneer Valley of Massachusetts, and copies are now on sale to benefit the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction.
As part of the “It’s for the Kids Community Challenge,” Janice Beetle of Janice Beetle Books is hosting a team. The new book she’s created, Mixed Words: A collection of nonfiction, fiction, and poetry, features works penned by adults for adults; the book also holds some poetry for children.
Sales of the book will benefit the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction, which provides funds to families and children in need. To benefit the auction this year, books must be ordered by December 9 at https://janicebeetlebooks.com/product/mixed-words/. Sales will continue after that time, benefiting the auction in year 2021.
Beetle will also sell Mixed Words at Patrick’s Pub & Eatery in Gilford; contact her at janice@janicebeetlebooks.com to learn more.
The book offers fiction, nonfiction, poetry and includes excerpts from some of Beetle’s team members who are also clients of her book development business.
Mixed Words holds excerpts from these clients and their books: Charlene Moses, a memoir as of yet untitled; Judith Lundh, Last of the Matriarchs; Judith Kelliher, A Wartime PH.D.: One Soldier’s Story of Vietnam and Learning to Live Again; Claire Hebert-Dow, Saving Mama; and Janice Beetle, Divine Renovations and Willful Evolution. Moses, Lundh, Hebert-Dow and Beetle live in Laconia.
Other authors featured in the book are Tom Zink, author of Seasoned: A Memoir of Grief and Grace; Peter Cichon, author of Flight of Integrity; and JM Charles Merida, who penned The 151.
For more information, visit janicebeetlebooks.com.
