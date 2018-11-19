LACONIA — The Irwin Automotive Group is donating 100 turkeys to St. Vincent de Paul for their annual Turkey Donation Drive to help those in need.
For the past five years, the Irwin Automotive Group has been donating 100 turkeys each year, and encouraging friends, neighbors and customers to do the same. The Irwin Automotive Group partners with St. Vincent de Paul, which hosts one of the largest turkey drives in the Lakes Region. In past years, they have collected over 20,000 turkeys to distribute to families in need.
Rather than giving away turkey dinners, St. Vincent de Paul gives families the option of making their own Thanksgiving. The organization provides baskets with all the necessary items. The food pantry has a goal of receiving 800 turkeys in order to meet the demand this year.
Anyone who wishes to donate one or more turkeys can drop them off at the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry at 1269 Union Ave., through Nov. 22, between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. The pantry would also appreciate any donation of fresh vegetables.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.