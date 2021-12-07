LACONIA — The Irwin Automotive Group is an official drop-off location for Toys for Tots. The Toys for Tots program collects new, unwrapped toys and distributes the toys as holiday gifts to less fortunate children throughout the local community. The program is coordinated by the U. S. Marine Corps.
During the holiday season, toys can be dropped off at any Irwin Automotive Group location.
Toys for children ages 0-3 and over seven years of age are particularly needed this holiday season. All toys will be accepted for children up to the age of 16.
Collections are being held at both Irwin Automotive Group locations including 59 Bisson Ave. and 446 Union Ave. and will run through Saturday, Dec. 18.
