WOLFEBORO — Brewster Academy received a grant from New Hampshire Humanities to present “Our Shared Humanity,” a virtual speaker series, starting Tuesday, April 26, and running each Tuesday night, 7-8 p.m., through May 24. The series is inspired by "200 Women," an international photography exhibition, which will be on display at three locations in May, the only places to view this exhibit in the U.S. this summer.
The 200 Women exhibition features large-scale photo portraits and recorded interviews with women — some famous, some not — telling their stories by reflecting on the same questions: What really matters to you? What brings you happiness? What do you regard as the lowest depth of misery? What would you change if you could? Which single word do you most identify with?
In a unique town-wide collaboration, the 200 Women exhibition will be on display in three walkable locations Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays in May, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Wolfeboro Town Hall, 84 S. Main St.; Lord House at Brewster Academy, 80 Academy Dr.; and Wolfeboro Public Library, 259 S. Main St.
The 200 Women exhibition and “Our Shared Humanity” virtual speaker series are free and open to the public. Registration is required for the speaker series.
For more information and to register, visit brewsteracademy.org/oursharedhumanity or contact exhibition director Nancy Hughes at nhughes@brewsteracademy.org.
